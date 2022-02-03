PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Oscar Patterson Academy unveiled its new school logo at Panama City City Hall Thursday.

The winner was Emma York, a Jenks Middle School. She said she spent weeks working on her drawing before submitting it to the contest.

The unveiling featured two other Bay County students, who finished second and third in the contest.

“My art teacher had found a photo on, I don’t really know where,” York said. “But I kind of just used one of the photos from online. But I changed some of it.”