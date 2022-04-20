PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local jury has found a Bay County man guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday night.

After five hours of deliberation, the jury found Abel Ortiz guilty of first-degree felony murder.

Ortiz was part of an armed robbery gone wrong.

Jurors found teenager Abel Ortiz guilty of killing 31-year-old Ed Ross in December of 2019.

Ortiz and three others tried to rob Ross at his home on Panama City Beach.

Ross was a drug dealer.

Ortiz told Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials that he opened the door and entered the home with two others, attempting to rob Ross.

“I knock on the door again and the door pushes open and that’s when they run in. And I go in behind them, I second chance it but I go in behind them. And when we go inside not even five-ten minutes pass when a bunch of gunshots go off,” Ortiz said.

The head of Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigations, major Jimmy Stanford, said Ortiz fired all seven bullets from his handgun.

Prosecutors said three of the bullets hit ross, one of them in the back.

Ross had already been hit four times when Ortiz stood over Ross and shot him one more time.

“You heard him on the video clip, he got a call to go hit a lick, he said alright. He didn’t say no I didn’t want anything to do with it. He said I’m in,” Prosecutor Mark Graham said.

Ortiz’s science teacher Samantha Boyd, get-away driver Jorge Hernandez and Stanford said Ortiz admitted to shooting Ross to each of them.

Stanford said Ortiz was upfront with him after his arrest.

“It was never confrontational, or you know we had to get on him or anything like that. He was cooperative the entire interview,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Major Jimmy Stanford said.

Eventually, jurors agreed with prosecutors to convict Ortiz.

“Go back and consider the evidence, come back with the only and just verdict, in this case. This defendant Abel Ortiz is guilty as charged for felony murder,” Graham said.



Ortiz’s next hearing will be on August 15, when judge Gay will set a sentencing date.

Ortiz is facing possible life in prison.