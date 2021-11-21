Ormond Beach man arrested in Walton County after short pursuit

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Ormond Beach man is behind bars in Walton County after a short pursuit with a stolen car earlier today.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by Florida Highway Patrol of a reckless driver heading west on Interstate 10 through Holmes County. Deputies said the tag showed the vehicle was stolen out of Volusia County.

Deputies said they caught up with the car on the Mossy Head overpass. The driver, later identified as 20-year-old Derick Gray, made a U-turn on I-10 and exited onto 285 north.

After turning east onto Highway 90, Gray pulled in behind Simple Good BBQ stopping the car near the wood line.

Gray tried to flee on foot but was captured moments later when a resident discovered he was hiding in his shed.

He was transported to the Walton County Jail and is charged with fleeing and eluding, grand theft auto, and operating a vehicle without a license.