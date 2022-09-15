PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— Hundreds of people received a helping hand on Thursday from Feeding the Gulf Coast, Winn Dixie, Messiah Lutheran Church, Rebuild Bay County, and Coco-Cola Bottling Company.



People started lining- up at Messiah Lutheran Church at 4 o’clock to start the food giveaway. The organization gave away 25,000 pounds of food to families who suffer with food insecurity.

“So many families who are already living paycheck to paycheck, may be facing that choice of giving up food in order to fill for utilities and just other necessities in life,” said Feeding the Gulf Coast Community Engagement Coordinator Anna Goretsky. “Kids are going back to school they may have school supplies for their children.”

Winn Dixie, Rebuild Bay County, and Feeding the Gulf Coast helped distribute the 500 meal boxes. Additionally, each family received fresh produce, meat, and shelf-stable meal items.

Coco-Cola Bottling Company of Panama City provided each car with a hot meal. According to Goretsky, one in eight adults and one in six children in the Panhandle are food insecure.

“With so much inflation right now, it is really hurting Americans,” said Winn Dixie Regional Vice President Joey Medina. You see from the turn out that the people here in Bay County appreciate the support we are providing along with the food bank.”



In honor of national hunger action month, Winn Dixie also donated an extra 10,000 dollars to Feeding the Gulf Coast. This will provide an extra 50,000 meals to families.

The food distribution was first come first served. Every dollar donated to Feeding the Gulf Coast provides five meals to families in need.