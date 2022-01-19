Organization says Florida lacks driving safety laws in new study

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new study finds Florida is one of the most unsafe states for drivers based on recommended safety laws.

In the report, states were ranked green, yellow or red.

The Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety gave Florida, and 10 other states, the ‘Red’ ranking which means the state falls dangerously short when it comes to adopting the organization’s “Optimal Law” recommendations.

“We realize that the ranking kind of looks grim, but we do contribute a change for us as we move forward knowing that we’re getting more education out and making people more aware of the laws we do have on the books they can follow that will help reduce the fatal crashes and injury crashes,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant, Jason King.

Some of the gaps mentioned by the organization includes a law requiring children under the age of two to be in a rear-facing car seat and a primary enforcement seatbelt law for rear passengers.

King said even though these suggestions aren’t law, he still recommends you do them any way to prevent injuries and fatalities.

“Not only do we want to enforce, we want to educate through outlets like yourself, through the schools that we go to, and through enforcement on the side of the road unfortunately,” King said. “We feel like educating the public to get back to a standard of awareness and safety as a part of their responsibility as well not just us as law enforcement.”

King said ultimately they support anything that improves safety and adds the agency is in support of any necessary changes our elected officials feel are needed to create safety. He also said following current laws, wearing seatbelts, putting away cellphones and focusing on the road, are actions people can take to help reduce accidents, injuries and death.

To read the full report, click here.