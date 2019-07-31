Breaking News
Tyndall issues warning about lead in soil at Tyndall Elementary School
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 6:00
NEWS ALERT /
AT&T withholds content from subscribers rather than negotiate with broadcasters at fair market rates.

Organization looks to sow hope into community

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After losing a child, parents may feel like there’s no way to move forward but a local organization is hoping to make the grief process a little easier.

The Compassionate Friends of Bay County is a support driven group for those who have lost a child, grandchild or sibling aimed to bring hope and support.

On Wednesday, founders of the group joined Lynn Haven city officials at the A.L. Kinsaul Park for a groundbreaking.

The Memorial Park will be located adjacent to the children’s playground and the 4th Street parking lot.

The garden will also feature a sculpture of an Angel holding a child in her arms in the middle of it.

Officials say they hope the garden will serve as a place of hope and comfort to ones who are dealing with loss.

“Some people’s children were cremated so they don’t have a grave site to go to. Other parents may have moved from the state and not have a gravesite and others just don’t like going to a cemetery so this is a beautiful place they can go and sit and reflect on their children’s lives,” said President of the chapter, Carol Ladouceur.

The organization held a ‘Walk to Remember’ last year that raised $6,000. The garden, however, will cost about $50,000 dollars.

If you’d like to donate to the cause or learn more about The Compassionate Friends of Bay County, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace

Submit a News Tip

Fill out my online form.