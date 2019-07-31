Organization looks to sow hope into community

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After losing a child, parents may feel like there’s no way to move forward but a local organization is hoping to make the grief process a little easier.

The Compassionate Friends of Bay County is a support driven group for those who have lost a child, grandchild or sibling aimed to bring hope and support.

On Wednesday, founders of the group joined Lynn Haven city officials at the A.L. Kinsaul Park for a groundbreaking.

The Memorial Park will be located adjacent to the children’s playground and the 4th Street parking lot.

The garden will also feature a sculpture of an Angel holding a child in her arms in the middle of it.

Officials say they hope the garden will serve as a place of hope and comfort to ones who are dealing with loss.

“Some people’s children were cremated so they don’t have a grave site to go to. Other parents may have moved from the state and not have a gravesite and others just don’t like going to a cemetery so this is a beautiful place they can go and sit and reflect on their children’s lives,” said President of the chapter, Carol Ladouceur.

The organization held a ‘Walk to Remember’ last year that raised $6,000. The garden, however, will cost about $50,000 dollars.

If you’d like to donate to the cause or learn more about The Compassionate Friends of Bay County, click here.