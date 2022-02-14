SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Operation Spay Bay has been making a difference in our community for almost eight years. Spaying and neutering animals are their biggest contributions to our overpopulated area.

“Gus marked our 70,000th spay and/or neuter so his surgery is being complimentary today,” Operation Spay Bay Employee Cathy Harpe said.

Gus got his surgery on one of the busiest days of the week.

Employees said they perform 100-120 spays/neuters each day on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Wednesday-Friday they normally conduct 60-80 surgeries each day.

“I had brought multiple cats to the clinic to have them spayed/neutered in the past,” Operation Spay Bay Customer Tetyana Stepko said. “Yeah, I think they should have happy lives and I don’t want them to go homeless and hungry.”

Spay Bay employees said their pricing is most likely what attracts so many people to their clinic.

“A dog under 50 lbs. like Gus here, is $80 and that’s the cost of the surgery,” Harpe said. “We do offer additional services but you can’t beat that. That is cheap.”

Harpe said other vets in the area charge $200-$500 for this important service.

Stepko said she’s going to continue fighting animal overpopulation and bring all her rescues to Spay Bay.

“If more animals come to the farm, yes we will be back because we will feed them all and we want them to be happy and healthy,” Stepko said.

In celebration of ‘Salty Dog Day’ on Saturday, February 26th, Operation Spay Bay will offer low-cost vaccines.

They will set up on the backside of Beck Avenue from 9 a.m.-noon. There, they will have free rabies vaccines with a $10 doctor exam fee.