Operation Motor City results in 9 arrests, and seizure of drugs and guns

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford announced today the conclusion of Operation Motor City with the arrest of nine individuals and warrants for one more, the seizure of more than $400,000 in cash, over 8 pounds of cocaine, about 6 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, oxycontin, five firearms, and four vehicles.

Operation Motor City was comprised of the Regional Area Gang Enforcement (RAGE) Taskforce; which is comprised of Special Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the BCSO Special Investigations Division.

At the search warrant on Lacosta Avenue, cocaine and $354,507 were seized. At a search warrant on Nottingham Drive, two firearms were seized. Three search warrants on Detroit Avenue were served. At 802 Detroit Avenue, 38.5 grams of cocaine, 1.5 kilo of methamphetamine, two firearms, and $34,303 were seized. At the search warrant at 112 Detroit Avenue one firearm was seized, along with 32.4 grams of cocaine, 2.7 grams of methamphetamine, 2.5 grams of heroin, and $2,000 in cash. At 109 Detroit Avenue, 712.4 grams of cocaine, 563 grams of methamphetamine, 255 grams of oxycontin, 131 grams of heroin, and $39,415.00 was seized.

Kelvin Bush

Derrick Worlds

Tony Huff

Antonio McDonald

Tywaina Smiley

Kennith Thomas

Divad Washington

Muhummand Washington

Treylon Wodford

Those arrested were:



Antonio Ricardo McDonald, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to see, trafficking in opiates, and trafficking in cocaine.



Divad “Podd” Washington, age 28, of Dothan Alabama, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of weapon/ammo by a convicted felon, keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity, trafficking in methamphetamine.



Muhummad Ali Mahammed Washington, age 46, of LaCosta Avenue, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Tywaina Fitzgerald Smiley, age 46, of Detroit Avenue, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of weapon/ammo by a convicted felon, possession of controlled substance without a prescription.

Also arrested during the investigation:



Kelvin Demar Bush, age 32, of Kirkland Avenue.



Derrick Michael Worlds, age 30, of 7th Court.



Kennith Wayne Thomas, age 33, of Bob Little Road.



Tony Lorenzolewis Huff, age 33, a transient.



Treylong Joseph Wodford, age 18, of Nottingham Drive.



Warrants have been issued for Ja’Drian Laquin Gilbert, of Jackson County.

Total items seized:



$430,225.00, 8.3 pounds of cocaine, 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.7 ounces of heroin, 9.1 ounces of oxycontin, five firearms, and four vehicles.