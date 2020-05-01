Open beaches result in more hotel bookings

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Friday, the beaches in Bay County opened without restriction. The day also served as one of the busiest days for local hotels in over a month.

“There were very few books up until a few days ago. Most people had cancelled and the few people we had were here for reasons to do with corona and other things. Maybe two or three rooms rented on a nightly basis,” said Vice President of Marketing for Holiday Inn, Philip Colvin.

Colvin says the moment the decision to open the beaches was made, the calls started to roll into their front desks.

“There’s a lot of people asking a lot of questions. They want to know what you’re doing, what safety things you have in place so forth, and so on. We’re definitely ramping. We have a whole lot more people this weekend than we did last weekend obviously but it’s not going 0 to 100 overnight,” Colvin said.

He says while there are people coming to Panama City Beach now, there are also callers who are looking at later dates.

“There’s not a whole lot of reservations being made for further out. Obviously there were still reservations on the books for the major holidays. Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, all those people that had preexisting reservations before all this started, most of those people didn’t cancel. They were sort of in a wait and see mode.”

One family who checked in Friday, the Millers from Tallahassee. Bart Miller talked with News 13 and says they made the trip east because they are just tired of being away from those important to them.

“My wife’s family is here on vacation. We haven’t seen in our family in a while. A matter of fact, almost December. It’s been months into this, it’s time to get back to life,” Miller said.

Colvin says they are also taking steps on their own to keep people socially distanced while at their hotels.

“We reduced the number of chairs on our pool decks to make sure groups of chairs are more than 6 feet from each other. We reduced the number of chairs we have available on the beach, all of our restaurants are still to go,” Colvin said.

While the boost of visitors is helpful for a hurting economy, Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon says the safety of local residents is priority.

“Here on Panama City Beach, we live on the one cent so with the one cent tax is what we really live on for a city, that’s how we get all our money for our police, our fire, our utilities so we do have to have the one cent but we never want to sacrifice the one cent for the safety of our citizens,” Sheldon said.

Sheldon also is encouraging anyone who comes down to respect the rules and health guidelines set in place.

“If you’re coming to town, please, we appreciate you and we thank you but respect our citizens. Respect our residents and if you are coming to town, please bring your own PPE that you want, any of your face masks, hand wash, your sanitizers. Please bring it with you and don’t deplete our shelves more than they are,” he said.

News 13 attempted to speak with multiple other hotels in Panama City Beach but the staff inside were too busy with calls and check-ins to be able to speak with us.