Online threat targeted at Missouri high school mistaken for Panama City high school

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama Police Department was contacted on Saturday when a reported threat on a school with a similar name to a Panama City high school was circulating on social media.

Detectives were contacted over students of Central High School receiving threatening messages on social media when in fact, students were seeing screenshots referencing Central High School in St. Joseph Missouri.

The screenshots referenced news articles of a high school with a similar name. Police said officers with the St. Joseph Police Department made several arrests in that case.

PCPD wants to inform residents and students that the threats were not targeting Central High School in Panama City.

However, they said there will extra police on campus on Monday out of an abundance of caution.