Online threat targeted at Missouri high school mistaken for Panama City high school

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama Police Department was contacted on Saturday when a reported threat on a school with a similar name to a Panama City high school was circulating on social media.

Detectives were contacted over students of Central High School receiving threatening messages on social media when in fact, students were seeing screenshots referencing Central High School in St. Joseph Missouri.

The screenshots referenced news articles of a high school with a similar name. Police said officers with the St. Joseph Police Department made several arrests in that case.

PCPD wants to inform residents and students that the threats were not targeting Central High School in Panama City.

However, they said there will extra police on campus on Monday out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Friday Night Fever AFTERBURN Week 9

Northwest Florida Community Hospital honors breast cancer survivors

BDS students failing math and reading courses with new program being used

FCSO deputies arrest four drivers going 122 mph

BCSO say they've responded to 27 fatal drug overdoses so far this year

German Shepard attacks and kills Chihuahua at Blue Parrot restaurant

More Local News

Don't Miss