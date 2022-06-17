PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Not everyone was prepared for the record-breaking heat across the southern United States this week.

The summer months bring plenty of things to look forward to… vacations, swimming, and of course the heat, but the rising temperatures aren’t always fun…. they can also be dangerous.

High-temperature readings were in the upper 80s and 90s the past 5 days, with heat indices ranging from 100 to 110 degrees. Every county in the region has been under a heat advisory at some point within the past week so it’s important to protect yourself.

Ascension Sacred Hearts Chief Medical Officer Mario Pulido says that the key to remaining healthy in the heat is all about planning.



“Try and go out in the early morning hours or late hour activities when the temperatures are at the beginning of the curve, the beginning or end of the day. You know find shaded areas not try and expose yourself to the heat elements try to stay hydrated before you go out once you start losing fluids you can not replenish them as quickly as you lose them.”

Records show that the second and third weeks of June are usually when northwest Florida experiences its first major heat event.

Back in 2009, a record-breaking heatwave had actual temperatures at or above 100 degrees from June 21st through 23rd.

“When you get to a point when the signs of heat illness are making you feel real puny and terrible and lightheaded, it can become very dangerous because when you lose the fluid status to a certain physiological point, then you are no longer able to regulate and that essential heat stroke,” said Pulido.

Dr. Pulido added that if someone is showing signs of heat illness, and they are still sweating that is a good sign. If the person is hot but dry to the touch, that’s when you need to call 911 and get help as soon as possible.