One woman dead in Highway 77 crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One woman is dead after a Wednesday evening crash in northern Bay County.

State troopers say a 20-year old semi-tractor trailer driver was making a U-turn through the median near the intersection of 77 and Highway 20.

A sedan traveling northbound on Highway 77 ran underneath the side of the big rig.

The driver, a 50-year old woman, was killed in the crash, no one else was hurt.

“A commercial motor vehicle was obstructing the roadway. Unfortunately, the driver of the vehicle it appears didn’t have enough time to react once they identified a trailer across the roadway. We’re just struggling with continually losing lives,” said Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers shut down Highway 77 in both directions for several hours while they sorted out the scene.