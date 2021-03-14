One recovering from serious injuries after three-car crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a three car accident on State Road 20 on Sunday afternoon.

According to FHP, a sedan was headed east on State Road 20 when it crossed over the center line into the west bound lane. At the same time a pick up was traveling west on State Road 20. The driver of the sedan did not get back into their lane and hit the pick up truck.

A third car was also involved and driving behind the pick up. The third driver was not able to avoid the crash and collided into the sedan after the initial impact.

The driver of the sedan was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries while the driver of the pick up was taken to another area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.