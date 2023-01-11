PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A shooting at a home on Escanaba Avenue in Panama City Beach Tuesday night sent one man to the hospital and another to jail, according to investigators with the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Police said 61-year-old Danny Ray Hood got into an argument with another man who lives in the home.

The man allegedly attacked Hood. Another resident broke up the pair. Investigators said the man went to the garage.

The witness said Hood went into the home, retrieved a gun, then confronted the victim in the garage.

As the man tried to leave the garage, Hood allegedly shot him once in the backside.

“Our officers responded when they got there, and they ended up quickly finding the victim who was shot,” Panama City Beach Police Department Captain John Deegins said.

Paramedics took the victim to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, where he underwent emergency surgery.

He’s in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

“They shortly thereafter located the suspect and ended up bringing the suspect back here to talk to him about it,” Deegins said.

Police said Hood made incriminating statements during the interview.

“He ended up getting charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, resulting in great bodily injury,” Deegins said.

This is the second time in six months police have arrested Hood on firearms charges. Court records show Hood threatened to pull a gun on someone else during an argument at the Escanaba Avenue home in September.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. But prosecutors dropped the case last month saying the victim had an extensive history of threats and violent behavior toward hood and his family.

Police have not detailed the relationship between Hood and the man who was shot.

Hood is being held on a $150,000 bond.