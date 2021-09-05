One person recovering from serious injuries in single car accident

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are being treated for injuries after a single car accident on I-10 in Okaloosa County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 54-year-old man from Palm Shores, Florida was driving a pickup truck with a woman also from Palm Shores.

Troopers said a blue Ford F-250 was pulling an RV trailer heading west on I-10. The trailer began weaving within the lane eventually causing a jackknife collision with the truck and overturned onto the north shoulder of the interstate.

The woman suffered severe leg injury and the driver reported minor injuries.

