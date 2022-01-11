One person killed, two sent to hospital after crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A DeFuniak Springs man was killed and two other people were sent to the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon.

It happened on Highway 90 near Bonita Drive around 4:30 p.m. The Florida Highway Patrol said a Toyota Highlander was heading east on Highway 90 when they rear-ended a Subaru sedan waiting to turn onto Bonita Drive.

This forced the sedan into the westbound lanes, into the path of an oncoming Mack dump truck. Troopers said this sent both the dump truck and the Subaru sedan off the road in opposite directions.

The driver of the sedan, a 61-year-old DeFuniak Springs man, was flown to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. His passenger, a 61-year-old woman, also from Defuniak Springs, was reported to be in critical condition.

Troopers said the driver of the Toyota Highlander, a 24-year-old DeFuniak Springs woman, was seriously hurt. She was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital. The driver of the dump truck was reported to have minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.