PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was killed and three others, including two small children, were rushed to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a four-door Altima was headed north on Woodleigh Road near Waverly Road at about 2:15 p.m. when for an unknown reason the driver lost control of the vehicle. Troopers added that the driver attempted to regain control of the vehicle but it overturned and landed in a ditch.

Two women and two children were in the car. The driver was killed, troopers said. The children and an adult passenger were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.