PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One motorcyclist was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart on Saturday to be treated for serious injuries after a motorcycle accident near the Front Beach Road and Hutchinson Boulevard intersection.

City officials said at around 1:00 p.m. a Georgia man was riding a motorcycle and pulled out in front of a car.

The intersection was closed but officials said they believed it was reopened by 3:00 p.m.

No other injuries were reported in the accident however, officials said the motorcyclist was reportedly not wearing a helmet.