A suspect is in custody after a bomb threat at Lowes on 23rd Street.

There was a heavy police presence at the Lowes store on 23rd Street Friday morning after someone allegedly made a bomb threat.

Panama City Police officers surrounded the store and blocked roadways as they investigated the incident. One person was taken into custody as a result of the incident, according to the PCPD twitter account.

The store has since reopened. More details about the incident have not yet been made available.