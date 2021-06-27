One person in critical condition after water rescue in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — South Walton Fire District lifeguards performed a water rescue around 4:00 on Sunday afternoon.

According to SWFD, a lifeguard near the Van Ness Butler Regional Access initiated a welfare check on a paddle boarder laying down on the board.

A second lifeguard responded to help and noticed something else in the water and asked the first lifeguard to see what it was.

They had noticed what turned out to be another person submerged about 200 feet from shore.

Both lifeguards brought the person to shore and began lifesaving measures. The victim eventually regained a pulse and began breathing.

SWFD Advanced Life Support Units transported the person in critical condition and continued life-saving measures until they arrived at the hospital.