One person in critical condition after water rescue in Walton County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — South Walton Fire District lifeguards performed a water rescue around 4:00 on Sunday afternoon.

According to SWFD, a lifeguard near the Van Ness Butler Regional Access initiated a welfare check on a paddle boarder laying down on the board.

A second lifeguard responded to help and noticed something else in the water and asked the first lifeguard to see what it was.

They had noticed what turned out to be another person submerged about 200 feet from shore.

Both lifeguards brought the person to shore and began lifesaving measures. The victim eventually regained a pulse and began breathing.

SWFD Advanced Life Support Units transported the person in critical condition and continued life-saving measures until they arrived at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey visits PCB Sports Complex for sons baseball tournament

Panama City Police Search for shoplifting suspect

Air Force F-22 fighter jet training operation moving to Virginia

Jackson County Sheriff's office searches for armed suspect

Local businesses come together to thank Jackson County Courthouse employees for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic

65th annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival kicked off on Friday

More Local News

Don't Miss