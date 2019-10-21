One person dead in Sunday night accident

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, one person is dead after a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash.

Authorities say the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Business 331 and Highway 331 South in Freeport around 9:00 p.m.

Currently, the southbound lanes are closed. Authorities are on scene.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue, and Florida Highway Patrol are responding to the scene.

News 13 is sending a crew to the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.