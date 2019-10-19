One person dead in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield Police Chief Barry Roberts confirmed Saturday afternoon one person is dead after a body was found floating in Martin Lake.

The call came in at 4:54 p.m. from a man who believed he saw a dead body floating in the lake.

Springfield Police Department and Springfield Fire Rescue responded to the call and confirmed that it was a dead body.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office also arrived on scene with a boat to retrieve the body.

Agencies are still on scene investigating.

The person’s identity has not been released at this time.