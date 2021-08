One person was killed in a crash in Panama City Friday afternoon, Panama City police said. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle and happened at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of 15th Street and Harrison Avenue.

Traffic in the area is blocked from Jenks Avenue to Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Motorists should avoid the area. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.