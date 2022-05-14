PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday.

Officers with the Panama City Police Department responded to the intersection of 23rd Street and Highway 231.

Police said one vehicle was stopped at the red light at the intersection. A second vehicle did not stop and hit the back of the first vehicle.

A woman riding in the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The male driver of the same car was transported to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the first car was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the intersection will be closed for several hours as traffic homicide investigators complete their investigation.

The names of the victims are not available at this time. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.