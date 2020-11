The aftermath of a hayride accident in Washington County, Fla.

WASHINGTON, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipley man who struck a hayride on Halloween night while driving an SUV has died.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 46-year-old collided with the trailer while it pulled 30 passengers east on Corbin Road.

Several of the passengers were taken to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.