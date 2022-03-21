PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of Bay County’s largest contractors has been sold.

GAC Contracting has sold to CW Roberts. The company was co-owned by Allan Bense and Derwin White. White, who ran the day-to-day operations, died in July of last year.

“GAC has meant so much to so many families in Bay County for decades,” Bense said. “I am happy we were able to find a way for the quality jobs and positive impact on our community to continue.”

GAC was referenced multiple times as part of a federal investigation into alleged corruption in Bay County. However, no one with GAC was ever charged with a crime.

Bense added that it was time to move on.

“At this stage in my life, I am focused more and more on my health and my family,” he said. “Also, because I have not been actively involved in running GAC for a long time, it made sense to look for someone who could handle the day-to-day operations as Derwin White did for several years before his passing last July. I am confident that CW Roberts is the right company to not only continue the success of GAC, but build on it for decades to come.”