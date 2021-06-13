One man recovering from serious injuries after Thomas Drive car accident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A two-car accident on Thomas Drive has left a 26-year-old Missouri man with serious injuries.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a blue car and a white truck were involved in the accident around 7:20 this evening.

Troopers said the driver of the blue car was improperly passing people on Thomas Drive in the left turn lane.

The white truck was exiting the Paparazzi Gourmet Deli to make a left turn on Thomas Drive when the blue car collided with the left side of the white truck.

Bystanders reportedly saw the driver of the blue car stumble from the crashed car and collapse on the ground as a result of his injuries.

Officials said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.