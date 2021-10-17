One man recovering from serious injuries after car accident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Traffic Crash_-8294555269943049820

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 68-year-old Mississippi man is recovering from serious injuries after a head-on collision Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said a Chevrolet pickup truck was heading east on Highway 90 approaching Highway 4.

The driver of the truck said the sun was glaring in his eyes and couldn’t see the other car being driven by the Mississippi man.

The driver of the truck tried to turn left from Highway 90 to Highway 4 but was directly in the other car;s path causing a head-on collision.

The Mississippi man was flown to Sacred Heart in Pensacola and was reported in stable condition. The driver of the pick up did not report any injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Bill Clinton recovering from infection in California hospital

IRS sending October installment of child tax credit

Panhandle schools compete in Battle of the Marching Bands

Truck tractor catches on fire after accident on I-10 in Jackson County

One dead and several recovering from injuries after multi-car accident in Okaloosa County

PCFD and PCPD investigating structure fire

More Local News

Don't Miss