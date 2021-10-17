One man recovering from serious injuries after car accident

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 68-year-old Mississippi man is recovering from serious injuries after a head-on collision Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said a Chevrolet pickup truck was heading east on Highway 90 approaching Highway 4.

The driver of the truck said the sun was glaring in his eyes and couldn’t see the other car being driven by the Mississippi man.

The driver of the truck tried to turn left from Highway 90 to Highway 4 but was directly in the other car;s path causing a head-on collision.

The Mississippi man was flown to Sacred Heart in Pensacola and was reported in stable condition. The driver of the pick up did not report any injuries.