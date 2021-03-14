One man is being treated for serious injuries after Highway 231 accident

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An accident at the Highway 231 and County Road 167 intersection left one man with serious injuries on Sunday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, A Ford F-250 and a Toyota Camry were involved in a two-car accident.

In a news release from FHP, the Toyota was traveling south on CR 167 approaching the Highway 231 stop sign intersection. The F-250 was traveling north on Highway 231 in the right lane.

A 26-year-old man from Alabama was driving the Toyota ran the stop sign and entered the intersection while attempting to make a left turn on to Highway 231.

The driver of the F-250, a 33-year-old man from Alabama, swerved into the grass median to avoid the Toyota however, the rear left side of the Toyota crashed with the front of the pick up. This caused both vehicles to spin out and caused the F-250 to roll at least one time.

The accident caused the southbound lanes of 231 to be blocked until about 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

The driver of the sedan did not sustain any injuries and authorities arrested him for driving under the influence.

The driver of the F-250 sustained serious injuries and was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart – Bay.

There were also two other passengers in the F-250. A 33-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy. Both were transported to Ascension Sacred Heart – Bay to be treated for minor injuries.