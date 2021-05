LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — One man is being treated for critical injuries as a result of a single-car accident on Saturday afternoon.

Lynn Haven Police responded to the call around 2:30 on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the driver collided with the Bailey Bridge and said the cause of the crash was possibly medical.

Traffic was temporarily block on Highway 77 near the Bailey Bridge but it is now back open. The man was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.