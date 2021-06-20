One man arrested in connection to Panama City Beach shooting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An early Sunday morning shooting at 79 West apartments has resulted in the arrest of one man on multiple charges.

Panama City Beach Police arrested 27-year-old Daniel Rivera-Bueno. Authorities said the arrest stems from an early morning investigation into reports of gunfire being heard in the parking lot of 79 West apartments.

WATCH: Security footage with what appears to be gunshots being fired at 79 West.

Courtesy: Anthony Miller

During the investigation, it was discovered Rivera-Bueno was involved in a physical altercation with other people. Officials said he separated himself from the fight and got a firearm from his car.

Rivera-Bueno then allegedly fired off multiple rounds which caused the people he was fighting with to leave.

He then reportedly followed their car as they were leaving and continued firing off rounds from his firearm.

Rivera-Bueno is now facing two charges — aggravated assault and simple batter. He has been taken to the Bay County Jail and the case is on-going.