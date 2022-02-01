CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was killed and another was rushed to a hospital after a crash in Washington County Monday night.

The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Olie Road and Deltona Boulevard in Chipley. The Florida Highway Patrol said it was a single-vehicle crash. The driver, a 21-year old woman from Chipley died on the scene. A 20-year-old woman from Fort Walton Beach was a passenger in the car. She’s is in critical condition, troopers wrote.

Both the driver and passenger were reportedly not wearing seatbelts, they added. The incident is still under investigation.