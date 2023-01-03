JACKON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Tuesday morning wreck in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 70-year-old Donalsonville, Ga. man was driving a truck south on County Road 165 when he veered into the northbound land of travel and collided with a tractor truck being driven north by a 58-year-old man from Sneads, troopers wrote in a news release. The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m.

The truck ended up on the west shoulder of the highway after the crash. The other vehicle crashed into a tree.

The crash is under investigation.