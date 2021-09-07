One inmate still at large after Gulf County escape

PORT ST. JOE (WMBB) — The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for one of two inmates that escaped from the Gulf County Detention Facility Tuesday night.

One was recaptured in Jackson County nearby railroad tracks, but the other — 43-year-old Chad Johnson is still on the loose.

Johnson was last seen wearing orange shorts and a white long-sleeve shirt and is considered dangerous.

“He’s got weapon offenses, and the charges that he’s incarcerated in on right now, awaiting trial, are very serious charges that have a potential of a lengthy prison sentence,” Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said. “So we’ve got reason to believe he has all the motive in the world to keep running and to fight.”

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office believes that Johnson stole a Paul Gant’s barbecue truck, and may still be in the food truck.

“He has stolen numerous vehicles in the past,” Harrison said. “We have reason to believe that he was the person that stole this van.”

To find Johnson, Crime Stoppers and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force have teamed up to offer a $6,000 reward. Anyone with information on where Johnson may be is urged to call Gulf County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement.