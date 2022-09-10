PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are investigating a motorcycle accident on Middle Beach Road Saturday night.

Police said the motorcyclist, a 59-year-old Panama City Beach man, was trying to turn west onto Middle Beach Road.

He reportedly ran into the back of a truck also heading west on Middle Beach.

He is being transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

As of 8:40 p.m. both the east and west bound lanes of Middle Beach were blocked from Churchwell to Richard Jackson Blvd.

The Traffic Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation.