One firefighter injured after fighting mobile home fire in Walton County

MOSSY HEAD, Fla. (WMBB) — On Saturday morning, Walton County Fire Rescue and DeFuniak Springs Fire Department, Liberty Volunteer Fire Department and Walton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a mobile home fire.

According to a news release from WCFR, the call came in at 9:45 Saturday morning. The caller said he could see heavy smoke and flames coming from a nearby mobile home on West Violet Lane. When first responders arrived on scene, they found the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within a little over thirty minutes which prevented the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

The residents of the mobile home made it out unharmed but one WCFR firefighter was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.