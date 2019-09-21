One dead, one injured in Friday night shooting in Freeport; shooter at large

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Officials with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead and another in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in Freeport.

Deputies responded to 395 Four Mile Road following a 911 call to Walton County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 7:30 pm.

When they arrived, deputies say they found one person nearly dead and another severely injured from a gunshot wound.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, and one died shortly upon arrival.

Deputies say they quickly determined Colton Bryan, 28, as the suspect.

According to witnesses, Bryan was last seen driving from the scene in a red and white Chevy Silverado. The truck was later located near Beatrice Point.

The K9 team, WCSO’s Drone Unit, and SWAT team were all called to the area to assist but were unable to find Bryan.

As of 9:00 a.m. Saturday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for Bryan in connection with the incident.

Bryan is considered armed and dangerous.

This is still an active investigation and the State Attorney’s Office is assisting. More information will be released once it’s available.

If you have any information, call WCSO at (850)-892-8111.