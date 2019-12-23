One dead, one injured after shooting in Franklin County

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at approximately 9 p.m. ET, near the 300 block of 23rd Street in Apalachicola.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, officials conducted a traffic stop and arrested Michael Baucham in connection to the shooting, after receiving information about him driving a car in the area and locating him.

Officials say Baucham shot and killed one person, and injured another, then fled the shooting scene on foot.

We will provide more updates as information becomes available.