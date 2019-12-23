One dead, one injured after shooting in Franklin County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at approximately 9 p.m. ET, near the 300 block of 23rd Street in Apalachicola.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, officials conducted a traffic stop and arrested Michael Baucham in connection to the shooting, after receiving information about him driving a car in the area and locating him.

Officials say Baucham shot and killed one person, and injured another, then fled the shooting scene on foot.

We will provide more updates as information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Mrs. Long First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Long First Grade Class"

One dead, one injured in Franklin County shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "One dead, one injured in Franklin County shooting"

Home Dabbler demonstrates turning Christmas trash to Christmas storage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Dabbler demonstrates turning Christmas trash to Christmas storage"

The Arc of The Bay shares Christmas treat recipes

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Arc of The Bay shares Christmas treat recipes"

UF IFAS

Thumbnail for the video titled "UF IFAS"

300 Christmas meals given out to families

Thumbnail for the video titled "300 Christmas meals given out to families"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.