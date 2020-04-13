One dead, one critically injured after fatal crash

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead and another critically injured after a fatal car crash involving four vehicles in Holmes County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened Sunday, April 12 around 7:30 p.m.

The report states, James Kelley of Bonifay was driving north on County Road 181, but then crossed over the center line and continued north in the southbound lane.

Troopers report several cars were approaching in the southbound lane, and Kelley’s vehicle sideswiped two of those cars, then continued down the southbound lane and eventually collided with a third vehicle.

The driver of the third vehicle, Cynthia Perrigin of Columbus, Mississippi, died in the crash. According to Florida Highway Patrol, Perrigin and Kelley were not wearing seat belts.

The crash report states Kelley is in critical condition, and it is unknown whether or not alcohol was a factor in the incident.

The drivers of the other two vehicles have minor injuries, according to troopers.