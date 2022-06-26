BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol was on the scene of a single car fatality on Sunday evening.

Troopers said a woman was driving her gray sedan heading north on Old Allanton Road.

The woman’s car reportedly ran off the road when she overcorrected and hit a telephone pole just south of County Road 2297.

As of around 8:00 Sunday evening, Old Allanton Road was closed near the area of the accident while officials worked the scene.

News 13 will report more details as they become available.