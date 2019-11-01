One dead in officer-involved shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One man is dead in Jackson County after a pursuit led to shots being fired.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts, one of his deputies attempted to make a traffic stop in Marianna shortly after 8 o’clock on Thursday night.

Roberts says the driver of the vehicle didn’t pull over and instead attempted to get away from law enforcement. This act started a chase that continued into Bascom.

The suspect’s vehicle along with two Jackson County Sheriff’s Office vehicles crashed outside a convenience store located at Business Highway 164 and Neals Landing Road.

Roberts says shots were fired but he’s unsure at this time how many.

The driver of the vehicle was killed.

Roberts says at least four deputies were involved in the incident but it hasn’t been reported of who pulled the trigger.

No deputies were harmed in the incident.

All deputies involved are on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be taking over the investigation.

We will release more information as it becomes available.