WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say one man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Walton County.

The man, identified as 55-year-old Guy David Seago, was driving on County Highway 183 South and navigating through a wooded area, troopers wrote.

He reportedly lost control and collided with a tree.

Seago died at the scene from his injuries.

Troopers say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.