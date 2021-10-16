One dead and several recovering from injuries after multi-car crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 50-year-old Indiana man is dead and several more are injured after a multi-car accident on Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck was heading east on State Road 293 away from State Road 85. The driver of the truck began to cross the centerline and that’s when the front left of the truck collided with the front left on the second car — an SUV.

The SUV overturned and the 50-year-old driver was pronounced dead on scene. Three other people were in the car. A 47-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries while a 15-year-old boy is recovering from serious injuries.

All three passengers were transported to the hospital as well as the driver of the pickup truck.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Candlelight vigil held for deceased babies and infants

Bay Pride holds Poker Run and Drag Show

Panama City holds meetings to discuss plans for new $100 million Civic Center

Red tide present at Panama City Beach beach access

Panhandle weather 10-15-2021

More Local News

Don't Miss