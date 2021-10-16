One dead and several recovering from injuries after multi-car crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 50-year-old Indiana man is dead and several more are injured after a multi-car accident on Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck was heading east on State Road 293 away from State Road 85. The driver of the truck began to cross the centerline and that’s when the front left of the truck collided with the front left on the second car — an SUV.

The SUV overturned and the 50-year-old driver was pronounced dead on scene. Three other people were in the car. A 47-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries while a 15-year-old boy is recovering from serious injuries.

All three passengers were transported to the hospital as well as the driver of the pickup truck.