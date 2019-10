MILLVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are investigating a one vehicle collision after a woman drove her truck into the side of a church.

The incident happened around 6:30 Thursday evening at the First Church of God in Millvile.

Police say they believe that the driver had a medical event that led to her truck going off the road.

She has since passed away.

She was the only person in the vehicle and no foul play is suspected.

Panama City Police say they are still investigating.