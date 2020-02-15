One dead after Springfield car accident

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield Police are working to identify the victim of a fatal crash Friday night.

Just after 7 p.m., police responded to the accident on Highway 98 between Ace Home and Garden Center and Honda of Bay County.

Police say the vehicle hit the sidewalk about four times and eventually went off the road, hitting a tree stump. It then rotated and hit another tree, eventually landing on its side and bursting into flames.

The driver died at the scene, and a tow truck was brought in to bring the car out of the wooded area. Springfield Police Chief Barry Roberts says identifying the victim is difficult at this time.

“The entire vehicle on the inside was engulfed. The deceased, the body is not in good shape so we’re not able to find a wallet or of course there’s no ID just laying out in the open but we are starting with the registration on the vehicle and that’s where our efforts are right now,” Roberts said.

It is unknown at this time if speed was a factor in the crash. Roberts says there was no braking and there are no skid marks to determine an approximate speed.