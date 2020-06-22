One dead after fatal crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County Sunday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man was driving eastbound on Highway 90 around 5:30 p.m. and did not notice traffic coming to a stop.

The vehicle swerved to avoid crashing into the other cars, then drove into the south ditch area of Highway 90, before striking an embankment and going airborne, troopers reported.

The crash continued when the truck collided with the ground and overturned, landing on its roof.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Troopers said the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

