One critically injured in State Road 77 accident

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An afternoon accident shuts down southbound lanes of State Road 77 for nearly an hour.

It happened south of the intersection of State Road 77 and State Road 20 little before 2 p.m..

Florida Highway Patrol said that a pickup truck traveling north in the outside lane of S.R. 77 lost control and with the pavement wet due to the rainy weather the vehicle veered across both northbound lanes and rolled several times in the median before coming to its final rest just south of Lucy Lane.

The driver of the truck was reported with no injuries, the passenger was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.