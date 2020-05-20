LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 6:00

One critically injured in State Road 77 accident

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An afternoon accident shuts down southbound lanes of State Road 77 for nearly an hour.

It happened south of the intersection of State Road 77 and State Road 20 little before 2 p.m..

Florida Highway Patrol said that a pickup truck traveling north in the outside lane of S.R. 77 lost control and with the pavement wet due to the rainy weather the vehicle veered across both northbound lanes and rolled several times in the median before coming to its final rest just south of Lucy Lane.

The driver of the truck was reported with no injuries, the passenger was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Rise is fentanyl in Bay County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rise is fentanyl in Bay County"

Robbery Homicide Investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robbery Homicide Investigation"

Mrs. Hood's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Hood's Third Grade Class"

Tips on controlling mosquitoes & yellow flies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips on controlling mosquitoes & yellow flies"

Bay County TDC discusses tourism after COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County TDC discusses tourism after COVID-19"

Skin Cancer Awarness Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Skin Cancer Awarness Month"
More Local News