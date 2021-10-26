One convicted, another tried for sexual battery of a child

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Terry Jacks was convicted to four life sentences after sexually battering a young girl.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Terry Jacks, a 53-year-old man was convicted of three counts of sexual battery of someone under the age of 12. He was also convicted, in less than 15 minutes, of lewd and lascivious behavior. 

Jacks sexually berated the victim when she was just eight years old. The rape continued until she was 13. Jackso was sentenced to four life sentences without the possibility of parole. 

On Wednesday, another local man will be tried for the sexual battery of a child. 

Nickolas Davison is facing capital felony punishment and wrote a letter to the judge that he planned to fight the officer who arrested him and his defense attorney on Wednesday. 

Davison claimed in his letter that his defense attorney is not working in his best interest. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panhandle Weather 10-26-2021

Dinner to End Alzheimer's

Kids' Mental Health Declared National Emergency | Morning in America

Don’t change your voicemail if lost, rescuers warn — call 911 and save your battery instead

Girls Inc. expanding to in-school programming at local middle schools

Panama City Weather Forecast: 10/26/21

More Local News

Don't Miss