One convicted, another tried for sexual battery of a child

Terry Jacks was convicted to four life sentences after sexually battering a young girl.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Terry Jacks, a 53-year-old man was convicted of three counts of sexual battery of someone under the age of 12. He was also convicted, in less than 15 minutes, of lewd and lascivious behavior.

Jacks sexually berated the victim when she was just eight years old. The rape continued until she was 13. Jackso was sentenced to four life sentences without the possibility of parole.

On Wednesday, another local man will be tried for the sexual battery of a child.

Nickolas Davison is facing capital felony punishment and wrote a letter to the judge that he planned to fight the officer who arrested him and his defense attorney on Wednesday.

Davison claimed in his letter that his defense attorney is not working in his best interest.