DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — 10 people were sleeping inside a home on College Avenue when they were woken up by a fire in their home.

DeFuniak Springs Fire Department responded to the call around 8:30 Sunday morning.

Officials said the people inside ran out past the fire and once everyone was accounted for, they called 911.

A minor suffered from minor injuries as a result of the fire and was treated on scene.

Officials said they believe the fire was electrical and accidental in nature.