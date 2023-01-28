A 7-year-old child is dead and three others are seriously injured after their sedan collided with a tree.

According to the Florida highway patrol, shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, a 2011 blue ford fusion was traveling westbound on us 90 near the intersection of hammer lane when the sedan veered off the roadway to the right, into a northwestern direction.

The car continued in that direction, before hitting a ditch, and a tree line before colliding with a tree.

The 22-year-old woman driving the sedan and a 14-year-old passenger were transported by ambulance to Tallahassee memorial hospital.

A 4-year-old child was flown by medical helicopter also to Tallahassee medical hospital and is in critical condition. The 7-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson county fire and rescue, Jackson county sheriff’s office, as well as several off-duty officers, including a hospice nurse, assisted officers at the scene.

The reason behind the sedan veering off the road remains unclear at this time.